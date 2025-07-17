Next Article
Astrologer arrested for selling protected wildlife parts online
A 38-year-old astrologer from Faridabad, Yagya Dutt, was caught selling illegal wildlife parts online—like dried monitor lizard genitalia and soft coral—claiming they had spiritual powers.
Both items are actually protected species under Indian law.
Authorities tracked his online activity and arrested him through a joint operation.
He could get up to 7 years in jail
Officials seized three pieces of monitor lizard genitalia (hatha jodi) and five pieces of soft coral (indrajal), which he tried to pass off as spiritual aids.
Divisional Forest Officer RK Jangra called it a serious misuse of his profession.
Dutt now faces an FIR and could get up to seven years in jail if convicted.