Bengaluru ranks 36th in Swachh Survekshan 2024, trails behind Ahmedabad India Jul 17, 2025

Bengaluru just moved up a bit in the Swachh Survekshan 2024 survey—now at 36th place out of 44 big cities, up from 2022's 43rd.

While that's some progress, the city still trails far behind top scorers like Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Lucknow.

In Karnataka, Davangere led the pack with the highest cleanliness score.