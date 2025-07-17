Next Article
Bengaluru ranks 36th in Swachh Survekshan 2024, trails behind Ahmedabad
Bengaluru just moved up a bit in the Swachh Survekshan 2024 survey—now at 36th place out of 44 big cities, up from 2022's 43rd.
While that's some progress, the city still trails far behind top scorers like Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Lucknow.
In Karnataka, Davangere led the pack with the highest cleanliness score.
BBMP Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao says better waste management is a must and plans are on to roll out an Integrated Solid Waste Management system soon.
Civic activists have pointed out that Bengaluru's waste processing scores keep slipping, so there's real pressure to step things up in the current survey period.
