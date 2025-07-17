Chhattisgarh's Bilha crowned India's cleanest town in Swachh Survekshan India Jul 17, 2025

Bilha, a small town in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, just grabbed the title of India's cleanest town (under 20,000 people) in this year's Swachh Survekshan survey.

President Droupadi Murmu handed over the award in Delhi on July 17.

The win puts a spotlight on how even smaller places can set big examples for cleanliness.