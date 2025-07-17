Chhattisgarh's Bilha crowned India's cleanest town in Swachh Survekshan
Bilha, a small town in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, just grabbed the title of India's cleanest town (under 20,000 people) in this year's Swachh Survekshan survey.
President Droupadi Murmu handed over the award in Delhi on July 17.
The win puts a spotlight on how even smaller places can set big examples for cleanliness.
Bilaspur, Kumhari, Ambikapur among top performers
It wasn't just Bilha shining—Bilaspur city took second place among bigger cities (3-10 lakh people), and Kumhari landed third for towns with 20,000-50,000 residents.
Ambikapur, Patan, and Bishrampur were also recognized for keeping up strong sanitation work.
Raipur got a nod as a "Promising Swachh City" for steady progress.
'Awards are result of collective efforts'
Deputy CM Arun Sao picked up the awards alongside local officials and reminded everyone that these wins only happen when citizens and government work together.
Their message: collective effort really does make towns better places to live.