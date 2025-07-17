Next Article
Uttarakhand CM Dhami greets Kanwariyas from helicopter in Haridwar
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted thousands of Kanwariyas—devotees on the Kanwar Yatra—by showering them with flowers from a helicopter in Haridwar.
He also washed their feet and offered fruit garlands, showing respect for their spiritual journey as they collected water from the Ganga.
Dhami urges Kanwariyas to keep things peaceful
Dhami urged Kanwariyas to keep things peaceful and not trouble others during the pilgrimage.
He also highlighted new state policies, like anti-conversion laws and a Uniform Civil Code, saying these steps aim to protect Uttarakhand's unique demography and culture.