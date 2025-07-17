Uttarakhand CM Dhami greets Kanwariyas from helicopter in Haridwar India Jul 17, 2025

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted thousands of Kanwariyas—devotees on the Kanwar Yatra—by showering them with flowers from a helicopter in Haridwar.

He also washed their feet and offered fruit garlands, showing respect for their spiritual journey as they collected water from the Ganga.