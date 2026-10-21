At least 17 hurt as bus crashes into Udhampur gorge
India
A bus headed from Pechound to Ramnagar crashed into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, leaving at least 17 people hurt, eight of them critically injured.
Local volunteers launched rescue efforts at the scene.
Basantgarh patients moved to Udhampur hospital
Those most badly hurt are being moved from Basantgarh's health center to Udhampur District Hospital for better treatment.
Jitendra Singh has assured administrative assistance.