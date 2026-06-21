Authorities demolish religious structure in Malana, Barmer, Rajasthan sparking criticism
A religious structure in Malana village, Barmer district, Rajasthan, was demolished on June 18 as part of a government push to clear unauthorized buildings near the India-Pakistan border.
Officials say it's about security, but the move has upset locals and drawn criticism.
Many feel it's shaken the peace and harmony that usually define the area.
Authorities claim grazing land, residents dispute
Authorities claim the building was on grazing land and followed central directives, with police called in to keep things calm.
But residents like Maulvi Hasam Khan disagree, saying the site was residential when a madrasa opened in 2009, and the madrasa was funded by government support, while the religious structure was funded by public donations.
Ashok Gehlot accuses central government
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot criticized the demolition, accusing the central government of stirring up communal tension.
He pointed out that local residents opposed the action, worried it's hurting the border region's tradition of peaceful coexistence.