Kolkata stampede: Victims had ruptured organs, most suffocated to death 

"In at least six cases, fractured ribs had penetrated the lungs, apparently due to intense compression in the packed crowd," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The definitive causes of the deaths will be established only after the final post-mortem reports are released.

The post-mortem examinations of 18 victims were conducted at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, while one was conducted at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.