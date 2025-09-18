Azam Khan gets bail in land grab case

Khan's legal battles

Khan was accused of misusing his power to illegally get a lease for the Quality Bar property back in 2014.

Although his name didn't appear in the original complaint filed by Gagan Arora in 2019, a fresh investigation brought him, his wife Tanzeen Fatima, son Abdullah Azam, and associate Zafar Ali Jafri into the spotlight.

Just days before this bail, Khan was also acquitted in a separate public property damage case from 2008.

While Abdullah got bail earlier this year too, both father and son still face several ongoing investigations—so their legal battles aren't over yet.