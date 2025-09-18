Azam Khan gets bail in land grab case
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is out on bail after spending 23 months in Sitapur jail over the Rampur Quality Bar land grab case.
The Allahabad High Court granted him bail in September 2025, overturning earlier rejections from the Rampur MP-MLA Court.
Khan's legal battles
Khan was accused of misusing his power to illegally get a lease for the Quality Bar property back in 2014.
Although his name didn't appear in the original complaint filed by Gagan Arora in 2019, a fresh investigation brought him, his wife Tanzeen Fatima, son Abdullah Azam, and associate Zafar Ali Jafri into the spotlight.
Just days before this bail, Khan was also acquitted in a separate public property damage case from 2008.
While Abdullah got bail earlier this year too, both father and son still face several ongoing investigations—so their legal battles aren't over yet.