Wolf attacks in UP village leave 2 girls dead, 9 injured
Over the past three weeks in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, a series of wolf attacks has left two young girls dead and nine others injured.
The first tragedy struck on September 9, when four-year-old Jyoti was taken by a wolf and found dead the next day.
Just days later, a three-month-old baby named Sandhya was snatched from her mother's lap and later found with fatal injuries.
The attacks have happened across several villages in Kaisarganj and Mahsi tehsils.
Authorities have launched a large operation to track down wolves
With wolves still roaming free, villagers are now patrolling with sticks.
Authorities have launched a large operation to track down the animals—over 100 police, forest officials, and wildlife experts are using drones and camera traps to find them.
Two wolves have been tracked but not yet caught.
These attacks remind many locals of similar incidents last year, when nine people were killed by wolves here; since then, Bahraich has been labeled a "wildlife disaster-prone zone" under "Operation Wolf."
The hunt for the animals continues as officials try to keep everyone safe.