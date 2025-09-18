Wolf attacks in UP village leave 2 girls dead, 9 injured

Authorities have launched a large operation to track down wolves

With wolves still roaming free, villagers are now patrolling with sticks.

Authorities have launched a large operation to track down the animals—over 100 police, forest officials, and wildlife experts are using drones and camera traps to find them.

Two wolves have been tracked but not yet caught.

These attacks remind many locals of similar incidents last year, when nine people were killed by wolves here; since then, Bahraich has been labeled a "wildlife disaster-prone zone" under "Operation Wolf."

The hunt for the animals continues as officials try to keep everyone safe.