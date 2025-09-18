Next Article
Delhi: Domestic help in critical condition after stealing money
India
An 18-year-old domestic worker named Asha is in critical condition after allegedly jumping from a small window in the kitchen of a third-floor apartment in East Delhi on Wednesday.
The incident happened at Vardhan Apartment, just after Asha was reportedly caught taking ₹3,000 by the apartment owner's wife.
Originally from Madhya Pradesh, Asha had been working with the family for about a year.
Asha is being treated in ICU
Asha is being treated in the ICU at GTB Hospital and hasn't been able to speak to police yet.
Four women from the Karnani family were present during the incident and have given their statements.
Police are investigating the incident, trying to piece together exactly what happened that afternoon.