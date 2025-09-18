Next Article
West Bengal: Teacher arrested for 13-year-old's kidnapping, murder
India
A 13-year-old tribal girl from Birbhum, West Bengal, who went missing on August 22 while heading to tuition, was found dead and mutilated on September 16 (night), in August-September 2025.
Police have arrested her school's physics teacher, Manoj Kumar Pal, for kidnapping and murder.
Villagers attack school headmaster
Pal has reportedly admitted to killing and dismembering the girl before dumping her body under a bridge. The girl's family says he had been harassing her for some time.
As the investigation continues—including a post-mortem to check for sexual assault—tensions flared at the school: villagers attacked the headmaster, accusing him of shielding Pal.
Police stepped in to protect staff.