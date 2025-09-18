'Blame me': Union minister on Karuvannur bank scam victim's plea
Union Minister Suresh Gopi is under fire after telling an elderly woman—who asked for help recovering money lost in the Karuvannur bank scam—to approach local leaders or the Chief Minister instead, adding, "And then you put the blame on me."
The woman had believed his campaign promises to help depositors, so his response left her and many others disappointed.
Gopi's response sparks outrage
Gopi's comment came across as dismissive, especially since he's a national minister who campaigned on helping people like her.
The incident sparked backlash online and from political rivals, with many feeling he dodged responsibility at a tough moment for scam victims.
Background on Gopi and the scam
Suresh Gopi—a former Malayalam film star—became BJP's first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala in 2024 and is now a Union Minister of State.
The Karuvannur cooperative bank scam is still under investigation for alleged fraud involving several CPI(M) leaders.
Gopi's comments have only added to public frustration around the case.