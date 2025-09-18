'Blame me': Union minister on Karuvannur bank scam victim's plea India Sep 18, 2025

Union Minister Suresh Gopi is under fire after telling an elderly woman—who asked for help recovering money lost in the Karuvannur bank scam—to approach local leaders or the Chief Minister instead, adding, "And then you put the blame on me."

The woman had believed his campaign promises to help depositors, so his response left her and many others disappointed.