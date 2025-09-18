Next Article
Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxalite with ₹5 lakh bounty killed in encounter
A woman Naxalite, Buski Nuppo (35), was killed during a security operation in Sukma, Chhattisgarh on Thursday.
She was wanted for nine violent incidents and had a ₹5 lakh reward on her head.
The encounter happened between Gufdi and Permapara villages as part of ongoing efforts to tackle Naxal activity in the region.
Police recovered several items from site
After the clash, police recovered a rifle, ammo, wireless set, and explosives from the site.
This year alone, 247 Naxalites have been killed in Chhattisgarh—most of them in Bastar.
Just last week, another big operation led to 10 more Naxalites being killed, including a top Maoist leader.