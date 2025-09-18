Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxalite with ₹5 lakh bounty killed in encounter India Sep 18, 2025

A woman Naxalite, Buski Nuppo (35), was killed during a security operation in Sukma, Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

She was wanted for nine violent incidents and had a ₹5 lakh reward on her head.

The encounter happened between Gufdi and Permapara villages as part of ongoing efforts to tackle Naxal activity in the region.