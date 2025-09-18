'I respect all religions': CJI after idol remarks spark row 

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai has clarified that he respects all religions amid a controversy over his remarks in the Khajuraho idol case. The case involved a plea to restore a seven-foot-beheaded ancient Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari temple, part of Madhya Pradesh's UNESCO-listed Khajuraho group of monuments. On September 16, CJI Gavai had declined to intervene in the matter, saying it fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Misinterpretation 'My comments were misinterpreted on social media' On Thursday, CJI Gavai tried to clear the air over his remarks, saying, "I respect all religions...This happened on social media." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also weighed in on the issue, saying that reactions to events often get exaggerated on social media. "We have seen this...There is Newton's law which says every action has equal reaction, but now every action has disproportionate social media reaction," he said.

Petition details Know about plea to restore ancient beheaded Vishnu idol The plea was filed by Rakesh Dalal, who claimed the idol was mutilated during Mughal invasions and remained unrepaired due to colonial neglect and post-independence inaction. He argued that the refusal to restore the idol violated devotees' fundamental right to worship. However, CJI Gavai refused to intervene, saying, "This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation."

More 'It's an archaeological find' He also pointed out that since it is an archaeological site, the ASI needs to give permission "It's an archaeological find, whether the ASI would permit such a thing to be done or not. There are various issues," he said. Noting that there are other places of worship in Khajuraho, he said, "In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism...go and worship there. There is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho."