US may remove India's 25% penal tariff by November-end: CEA

The United States may lift the 25% penal tariff on Indian imports after November 30, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said. Speaking at a Merchants's Chamber of Commerce and Industry event in Kolkata, Nageswaran said he believes geopolitical factors might have led to this second tariff. However, he is hopeful for a resolution in the coming months as discussions between India and the US continue.

Statement Tariffs were not anticipated "Yes, the original reciprocal tariff of 25 percent plus the penal tariff...were both not anticipated." "But considering recent developments in the last couple of weeks...I do believe that, and I have no particular reason to say so; it is my intuition that I do believe the penal tariff will not be there after November 30," he said. He indicated that the reciprocal duty may be reduced to 10-15%.

Economic outlook $1 trillion export target for India Last month, the Trump administration raised tariffs on Indian imports to 50%. This included a 25% reciprocal duty and a 25% punitive levy linked to India's Russian oil purchases. The higher duties apply broadly to all Indian products entering or being withdrawn from US warehouses for consumption, although certain categories like iron, steel, aluminum, vehicles, and copper products are exempt from the additional duty.