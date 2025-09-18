Explainer: What new Waqf law means for Muslim properties
The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, just passed this April, brings big changes to how Muslim charitable properties are managed in India—think more transparency, digital records, and tighter rules.
But on September 15, the Supreme Court stepped in: it gave a green light to some parts of the law while putting others on pause for now.
Key changes in the new law
Now, a property won't automatically become waqf just because it's been used that way—it needs to be officially intended for waqf.
The act also tries to stop misuse by saying only people who've practiced Islam for five years can create new waqfs (though this rule is currently paused by the court).
Plus, there's a push for more inclusive Waqf Boards with capped non-Muslim membership.
What did the SC say?
The Supreme Court agreed with scrapping "waqf by user" and keeping tribal lands and monuments out of waqf claims.
But it put the brakes on stricter rules like the five-year practice requirement and certain powers given to District Collectors until further review.
Also important: if there's a dispute over waqf property, it can't be transferred while things are still in court.