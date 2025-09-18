Explainer: What new Waqf law means for Muslim properties

Key changes in the new law

Now, a property won't automatically become waqf just because it's been used that way—it needs to be officially intended for waqf.

The act also tries to stop misuse by saying only people who've practiced Islam for five years can create new waqfs (though this rule is currently paused by the court).

Plus, there's a push for more inclusive Waqf Boards with capped non-Muslim membership.