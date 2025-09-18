Why doctors in Maharashtra are on strike 

Doctors in Maharashtra 's government hospitals have gone on strike. The protest is against the state government's decision to allow registration of CCMP-trained homeopathic practitioners with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). CCMP, or Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology, is a one-year course for homeopathic doctors that permits them to prescribe allopathic (conventional) medicines if necessary.

Strike impact OPDs, elective surgeries suspended across state The strike has led to the suspension of outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries at government hospitals across Maharashtra on Thursday. Only emergency services are being provided. The doctors argue that the decision to register homeopathic practitioners under the MMC poses a serious threat to patient safety. They also point out that these practitioners are already registered with the Maharashtra Council of Homeopathy, making dual registration unnecessary and unprecedented.

Policy timeline Government allowed homeopaths to practice allopathy in 2014 The Maharashtra government had first amended the Maharashtra Homeopathic Medical Practitioners's Act and the Maharashtra Medical Council Act in 2014, allowing homeopathic practitioners to practice allopathy. However, this decision was withdrawn after massive protests. In 2016, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) introduced the CCMP course.

Registration controversy Controversy reignited in September 2025 This year, the state government directed the MMC to register homeopathic practitioners again. However, this decision was stalled amid strong opposition, and a committee was formed. On September 5, 2025, the government issued a GR directing the MMC to start registrations. The committee is yet to submit its report. The protesting doctors fear that registration would allow homeopathy practitioners to teach in medical colleges and prescribe critical drugs such as antibiotics and steroids.