Why doctors in Maharashtra are on strike
What's the story
Doctors in Maharashtra's government hospitals have gone on strike. The protest is against the state government's decision to allow registration of CCMP-trained homeopathic practitioners with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). CCMP, or Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology, is a one-year course for homeopathic doctors that permits them to prescribe allopathic (conventional) medicines if necessary.
Strike impact
OPDs, elective surgeries suspended across state
The strike has led to the suspension of outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries at government hospitals across Maharashtra on Thursday. Only emergency services are being provided. The doctors argue that the decision to register homeopathic practitioners under the MMC poses a serious threat to patient safety. They also point out that these practitioners are already registered with the Maharashtra Council of Homeopathy, making dual registration unnecessary and unprecedented.
Policy timeline
Government allowed homeopaths to practice allopathy in 2014
The Maharashtra government had first amended the Maharashtra Homeopathic Medical Practitioners's Act and the Maharashtra Medical Council Act in 2014, allowing homeopathic practitioners to practice allopathy. However, this decision was withdrawn after massive protests. In 2016, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) introduced the CCMP course.
Registration controversy
Controversy reignited in September 2025
This year, the state government directed the MMC to register homeopathic practitioners again. However, this decision was stalled amid strong opposition, and a committee was formed. On September 5, 2025, the government issued a GR directing the MMC to start registrations. The committee is yet to submit its report. The protesting doctors fear that registration would allow homeopathy practitioners to teach in medical colleges and prescribe critical drugs such as antibiotics and steroids.
Education and safety
This could lead to 'deluge of wrongly treated patients'
The protesting doctors fear this move could compromise the quality of medical education. They also argue that a one-year course is inadequate for prescribing such important medicines. Dr. Parthiv Sanghvi, former IMA secretary, echoed these concerns, saying an MBBS doctor is extensively trained in modern pharmacology and its application across specialties. On the contrary, "the homeopathic fraternity...relies on Materia Medica for prescribing those sugary-coated pills and tincture." He said the decision could lead to "a deluge of wrongly treated patients."