Noida family orders food outside after cobra coils up light
A Noida family got quite the shock when they found a cobra coiled up inside their designer kitchen light.
The Chaudharys quickly called forest officials and shut themselves off in the upper portion of the house, steering clear of the kitchen and ordering meals from outside.
Their wild encounter went viral after a video of the snake surfaced online.
Cobra was safely released at Okhla Bird Sanctuary
Forest officials teamed up with a snake catcher for a careful 36-hour operation, using special techniques (and even powder) to coax the cobra out.
The mission worked—no one was hurt, and the snake was safely released at Okhla Bird Sanctuary.
The relieved family is now back to their regular routine after this unexpected adventure.