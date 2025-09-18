Next Article
Kerala IT sector crisis: Employee groups demand fairer evaluations
India
Kerala's IT community is speaking out after reports of mass job terminations and new workplace policies—especially those tied to AI.
One engineer shared how he was let go under a 35-day rule and pressured to resign, ending up with just six months' salary and not eligible for gratuity or other benefits due to his length of service.
Union leaders stress on need for better worker rights
Employee groups like Progressive Techies are calling for fairer evaluations and more chances to upskill, not just quick layoffs.
Prathidhwani is helping laid-off workers find new jobs and learn fresh skills, while also urging the government to address what they call "unfair retrenchments."
Meanwhile, union leaders are highlighting the need for better worker rights as tech rapidly changes the job landscape.