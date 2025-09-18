Next Article
Hyderabad: Man swept away in floodwaters; 3 others missing
India
A 27-year-old man, Mohammed Sharfuddin, lost his life on Wednesday after floodwaters swept him off his bike near New Balkampet Bridge in Hyderabad.
Despite wearing a helmet and raincoat, he couldn't make it home.
Three others are still missing after the city was hit by intense rains on Sunday.
Heavy rains inundate city, disrupt normal life
Hyderabad saw one of its heaviest spells of rainfall, with some areas like Musheerabad getting over 180mm of rain.
The drainage system just couldn't keep up—roads flooded, traffic came to a standstill, and low-lying neighborhoods had to be evacuated.
The weather department is warning of more rain and possible thunderstorms through Friday, so residents are being urged to stay cautious and avoid waterlogged spots.