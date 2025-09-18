Hyderabad: Man swept away in floodwaters; 3 others missing

Heavy rains inundate city, disrupt normal life

Hyderabad saw one of its heaviest spells of rainfall, with some areas like Musheerabad getting over 180mm of rain.

The drainage system just couldn't keep up—roads flooded, traffic came to a standstill, and low-lying neighborhoods had to be evacuated.

The weather department is warning of more rain and possible thunderstorms through Friday, so residents are being urged to stay cautious and avoid waterlogged spots.