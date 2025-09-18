Indore to burn 'criminal' women effigies instead of Ravana
This Dussehra, Indore is switching things up by burning effigies of women accused of serious crimes, not just the usual Ravana.
The event—called "Surpanakha Dahan" and organized by Paurush, a group representing victims of wife abuse—wants to spark a conversation that wrongdoing isn't limited to any one gender.
Effigies will be paraded before getting burned
At the upcoming Dussehra festival, an 11-faced effigy representing women involved in crimes like murder plots, fraud, and trafficking will be paraded through the city before being burned at Mahalaxmi Nagar Mela Ground.
Names like Sonam Raghuvanshi and Muskan from Meerut are among those featured.
Organizers hope this bold move gets people thinking about justice and accountability for everyone—a message that's already stirring up plenty of buzz (and some debate) around Indore.