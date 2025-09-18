Indore to burn 'criminal' women effigies instead of Ravana

Effigies will be paraded before getting burned

At the upcoming Dussehra festival, an 11-faced effigy representing women involved in crimes like murder plots, fraud, and trafficking will be paraded through the city before being burned at Mahalaxmi Nagar Mela Ground.

Names like Sonam Raghuvanshi and Muskan from Meerut are among those featured.

Organizers hope this bold move gets people thinking about justice and accountability for everyone—a message that's already stirring up plenty of buzz (and some debate) around Indore.