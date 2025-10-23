Bank holiday today in these states: Check full list
On Thursday, October 23, 2025, banks in Gujarat, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh are taking a break for Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Jayanti.
If you need to visit a branch for things like cheque clearing or cash deposits, you'll have to wait till tomorrow—but online banking and ATMs are still working as usual.
Upcoming bank holidays in these states
Heads up: Banks in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will be closed on October 27 for Chhath Puja, while on October 28, only banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed.
Gujarat banks will also close on October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.
Usual bank hours vary—public sector banks typically run from 10am-4pm private ones like ICICI or Axis open at 9:30am.
Stock market and digital banking are open
Even though some banks are shut today in certain states, the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange are open as normal.
Trading is back after the Diwali break earlier this week—so digital banking and market access aren't affected by these local holidays.