Bank holiday today in these states: Check full list

Upcoming bank holidays in these states

Heads up: Banks in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will be closed on October 27 for Chhath Puja, while on October 28, only banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed.

Gujarat banks will also close on October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Usual bank hours vary—public sector banks typically run from 10am-4pm private ones like ICICI or Axis open at 9:30am.