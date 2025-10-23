Muivah's 1st visit to Manipur village in 5 decades

Naga flag, constitution 'non-negotiable': Muivah

Muivah made it clear that the Naga flag and constitution are "non-negotiable" for the community.

He accused the Indian government of not honoring their commitments and warned that ignoring these promises could risk renewed conflict.

His return drew thousands of supporters, highlighting both strong grassroots backing for Naga identity and the ongoing challenges in resolving this decades-old issue.