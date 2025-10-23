Next Article
Muivah's 1st visit to Manipur village in 5 decades
Thuingaleng Muivah, the longtime general secretary of NSCN(IM), visited his hometown Somdal in Manipur this week—his first time back in over five decades.
During the visit, he stressed that any peace deal must respect past agreements recognizing Nagalim's sovereignty, flag, and constitution.
Naga flag, constitution 'non-negotiable': Muivah
Muivah made it clear that the Naga flag and constitution are "non-negotiable" for the community.
He accused the Indian government of not honoring their commitments and warned that ignoring these promises could risk renewed conflict.
His return drew thousands of supporters, highlighting both strong grassroots backing for Naga identity and the ongoing challenges in resolving this decades-old issue.