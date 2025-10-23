Brothers ran counterfeit liquor operation, sold fake booze: Police
Andhra Pradesh police have uncovered a large counterfeit liquor operation, seizing over 15,000 fake bottles and 1,050-liter of spirit.
Two brothers—Addepalli Janardhan Rao and Addepalli Jagan Mohan Rao—allegedly made the bogus booze using rectified spirit, malt, and caramel, then sold it through bars and wine shops in Annamayya and NTR districts.
Political parties clash over probe
Janardhan Rao was arrested at Gannavaram airport after returning from South Africa; his brother was picked up earlier in Ibrahimpatnam.
A Special Investigation Team is digging deeper into the case as forensic teams try to recover evidence (including a missing phone).
Meanwhile, political parties are clashing—opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is pushing for a CBI probe and compensation for victims, while the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has suspended local leaders tied to the scam and launched a "Suraksha" app so people can check if their liquor is legit.
The investigation is still ongoing.