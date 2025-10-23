Brothers ran counterfeit liquor operation, sold fake booze: Police

Political parties clash over probe

Janardhan Rao was arrested at Gannavaram airport after returning from South Africa; his brother was picked up earlier in Ibrahimpatnam.

A Special Investigation Team is digging deeper into the case as forensic teams try to recover evidence (including a missing phone).

Meanwhile, political parties are clashing—opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is pushing for a CBI probe and compensation for victims, while the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has suspended local leaders tied to the scam and launched a "Suraksha" app so people can check if their liquor is legit.

The investigation is still ongoing.