Diwali pollution: Chandigarh's air quality slips to 'poor' category
Chandigarh's air quality slipped to the "poor" category after Diwali, with the city's average AQI reaching 224 on Tuesday.
Sector 22 saw its highest AQI this season at 204 by Wednesday evening.
While some areas spiked to "very poor" on Diwali night, better weather and most people sticking to the two-hour firecracker window helped things improve by morning.
Experts warn of worsening pollution soon
Breathing in poor air can be uncomfortable, especially if you're out for long.
Warmer temperatures right now are helping clear out some pollution, but experts warn that cooler weather and slower winds could make things worse soon.
There's also a risk of extra pollution from stubble burning nearby, as seen in past years.
City government is trying to control pollution
The city has been using sprinklers on roads for over a month and set aside ₹10.56 crore for pollution control in 2025-26.
No stubble burning has been reported in Chandigarh yet, but officials are keeping a close watch to prevent things from getting worse.