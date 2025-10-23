Next Article
Delhi-NCR: Dharuhera, Gurugram among 10 most polluted cities
Even though Haryana saw a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday, six of its cities—including Dharuhera—continued to feature among the country's 10 most polluted.
Dharuhera hit an AQI of 379, which is considered "very poor," and even Delhi wasn't far behind at 353.
Stubble burning down by 87%
Rohtak and Narnaul also struggled with "very poor" air, while Manesar and Gurugram landed in the "poor" range.
On a brighter note, stubble burning—a big reason for all that smog—has dropped sharply this season. Only 58 incidents have been reported so far, down a huge 87% from last year's numbers.