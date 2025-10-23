Delhi-NCR: Dharuhera, Gurugram among 10 most polluted cities India Oct 23, 2025

Even though Haryana saw a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday, six of its cities—including Dharuhera—continued to feature among the country's 10 most polluted.

Dharuhera hit an AQI of 379, which is considered "very poor," and even Delhi wasn't far behind at 353.