Next Article
Bihar: 4 people, including child, hit by train
India
On Wednesday night, four residents of Rahua village in Begusarai, Bihar—including a grandfather and a seven-year-old child—were hit and killed by a train while returning home from a Kali Puja fair.
The accident happened on the Barauni-Khagaria route as they tried to cross the tracks.
Investigation underway to determine cause of accident
Due to heavy waterlogging near the railway line, the group was forced to cross at a risky spot.
Eyewitnesses said trains were coming from both directions, leaving them no time to react.
Police have started an investigation, considering whether poor conditions or negligence played a part.
The tragedy has sparked fresh concerns about safety for people crossing tracks during floods.