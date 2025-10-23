Man sets himself on fire after wife refuses to open India Oct 23, 2025

A 28-year-old man died after allegedly setting himself on fire outside his Ghaziabad home early Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

He reportedly came home drunk late at night, and when his wife refused to let him in, he poured diesel on himself and set himself ablaze.

The couple had been in a domestic dispute for about a month, and the man often stayed away after arguments.