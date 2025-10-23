Next Article
Man sets himself on fire after wife refuses to open
India
A 28-year-old man died after allegedly setting himself on fire outside his Ghaziabad home early Tuesday, October 21, 2025.
He reportedly came home drunk late at night, and when his wife refused to let him in, he poured diesel on himself and set himself ablaze.
The couple had been in a domestic dispute for about a month, and the man often stayed away after arguments.
Neighbors tried to help
The entire incident was caught on CCTV and quickly spread across social media.
Neighbors tried to help, but the man sadly passed away from severe burns at a Delhi hospital.
Police are reviewing the footage and say that any legal action will depend on a formal complaint from the family.