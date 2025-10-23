UP man kills mother over family argument about salary
In Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, a family argument over a government job's salary ended in tragedy.
On Tuesday night, Sandeep (30) allegedly killed his mother, Kanti Devi (58), who worked as a sweeper, after tensions rose about how his own salary was being handled, which his mother was allegedly giving to her brother, Suraj Kumar.
Sandeep has been arrested.
Police investigating family's financial disagreements as likely motive
Police say the dispute turned violent when Sandeep struck Kanti with a grinding stone, killing her instantly.
When Suraj Kumar—Kanti's brother—tried to step in, he was also attacked and is now hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police are investigating the family's financial disagreements as the likely motive and have sent Kanti's body for post-mortem while gathering evidence.
Sandeep remains in custody as the case unfolds.