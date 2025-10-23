Next Article
Delhi releases water to clean Yamuna for Chhath Puja
Just ahead of Chhath Puja, authorities released all water from the Hathnikund barrage into the Yamuna to flush out pollution and cut down on toxic foam.
River flow surged well past usual levels to improve water quality for devotees celebrating at the ghats.
Farmers in UP are worried about their crops
While this move cleaned up the river—at least temporarily—it also meant less water for farmers in Uttar Pradesh, causing worries about their crops.
The decision has sparked political arguments too, with critics saying Delhi should do more for long-term river health.
On a positive note, the city is dropping old cases against festival-goers to make this year's Chhath smoother and greener.