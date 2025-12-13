Next Article
Banks closed today: Here's what you need to know
India
Banks across India are shut today, December 13, because it's the second Saturday—a regular RBI-mandated holiday.
If you were planning to visit your local branch, you'll have to wait till Monday.
Don't worry—online banking is still up
Even though branches are closed, digital banking hasn't hit pause.
You can still transfer money, pay bills, or grab cash from ATMs as usual.
So your weekend plans (or last-minute payments) are safe.
December is packed with bank holidays
Heads up: December 2025 has a whopping 18 bank holidays in different cities for local festivals and events—plus Christmas on the 25th.
If you've got important errands at the bank this month, double-check the dates so you don't get caught out.