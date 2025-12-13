Banks closed today: Here's what you need to know

Even though branches are closed, digital banking hasn't hit pause. You can still transfer money, pay bills, or grab cash from ATMs as usual. So your weekend plans (or last-minute payments) are safe.

December is packed with bank holidays

Heads up: December 2025 has a whopping 18 bank holidays in different cities for local festivals and events—plus Christmas on the 25th.

If you've got important errands at the bank this month, double-check the dates so you don't get caught out.