Banks to remain closed in these Northeast cities on Dec 26-27
Heads up if you're in the Northeast: banks in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong will be closed not just on Christmas (Dec 25), but also on Dec 24 (Christmas Eve) and Dec 26 for extended celebrations.
Kohima's banks take an extra break on Dec 27 for a local holiday.
Meanwhile, major cities like Mumbai and Delhi won't see any extra closures.
Digital banking stays open
No need to stress—UPI, mobile banking, ATMs, and card payments will still work as usual even when physical branches are shut.
So if you need to pay bills or transfer money during the holidays, you're covered.