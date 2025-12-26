Banks to remain closed in these Northeast cities on Dec 26-27 India Dec 26, 2025

Heads up if you're in the Northeast: banks in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong will be closed not just on Christmas (Dec 25), but also on Dec 24 (Christmas Eve) and Dec 26 for extended celebrations.

Kohima's banks take an extra break on Dec 27 for a local holiday.

Meanwhile, major cities like Mumbai and Delhi won't see any extra closures.