Next Article
Patna school faces caste bias claims; probe underway
India
A video from a government school in Patna's Alawalpur village has sparked concern after students alleged they were separated from "upper-caste" classmates and, at times, denied food.
The clip circulated on social media, prompting the District Magistrate to order an official inquiry.
Students speak out, officials respond
In the video, one student shares that teachers ask, "Why do you sit with them?" if upper-caste kids sit beside lower-caste peers.
Students also mention issues like missing teachers, irregular classes, poor meals, and even being made to do manual labor.
While a teacher has denied these claims—calling them "misguided"—the District Education Officer is now investigating the incident.