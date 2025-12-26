Next Article
Gujarat: 4.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Kachchh, no damage reported
India
Early Friday morning, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit Kachchh district in Gujarat, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The tremor struck at 4:30am but so far there have been no reports of injuries or damage—just a reminder of how active this region can be.
Why Kachchh is always on quake watch
Kachchh has a long history with earthquakes—nine major ones in the last 200 years.
The area's complex geology and active faults have made it especially vulnerable, as seen in the tragic 2001 quake that claimed nearly 13,800 lives.
Recent research continues to highlight why scientists keep such a close eye on this region.