Shimla doctor's firing sparks mass leave threat at IGMC

Doctors push back, strike looms

Narula has denied any wrongdoing and said he was provoked by the patient.

The Resident Doctors's Association (RDA) and Himachal Medical Officers's Association (HMOA) are demanding his job back and legal action against Naresh Dasta, who allegedly threatened Dr. Narula.

On December 26, doctors took mass casual leave and have threatened an indefinite strike from December 27, pausing most hospital services except emergencies.