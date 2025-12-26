Shimla doctor's firing sparks mass leave threat at IGMC
A video from Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla went viral showing senior resident Dr. Raghav Narula assaulting a patient, Arjun Singh, after Singh objected to being spoken to disrespectfully.
Following an internal probe and police FIR, Narula was found guilty of misconduct and fired on December 24 under the Resident Doctor Policy, 2025.
Doctors push back, strike looms
Narula has denied any wrongdoing and said he was provoked by the patient.
The Resident Doctors's Association (RDA) and Himachal Medical Officers's Association (HMOA) are demanding his job back and legal action against Naresh Dasta, who allegedly threatened Dr. Narula.
On December 26, doctors took mass casual leave and have threatened an indefinite strike from December 27, pausing most hospital services except emergencies.