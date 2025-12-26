Top Maoist leader Paka Hanumanthu killed in Odisha encounter

How the operation went down

The action happened in Kandhamal district after police got a tip-off about Hanumanthu's location.

Teams from the Special Operations Group, CRPF, and BSF moved in and exchanged gunfire with the group, recovering two INSAS rifles at the site.

Odisha's police chief said this is a major win for security forces. Hanumanthu was believed to be behind high-profile attacks like the 2013 Jhirham Ghati incident.

Meanwhile, operations are still ongoing to track down other top Maoist leaders as authorities push to end these activities for good.