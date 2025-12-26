Indian Army updates social media rules: what's new?
The Indian Army just rolled out fresh social media guidelines for its 1.15 million+ personnel.
Soldiers can now check out platforms like YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Quora, and Instagram—but only to browse or gather info.
Posting, commenting, or sharing? Still off-limits.
What you can (and can't) do online
Under the new policy, you're free to scroll Instagram or watch YouTube videos for information, but interacting—like posting or messaging—is a no-go.
The same goes for X and Quora: look but don't touch.
Messaging apps and LinkedIn get boundaries too
Apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Skype are allowed only for general chats with people you actually know—and nothing classified.
On LinkedIn? You can update your resume or check out job opportunities but not much else.
The focus is on staying connected safely without risking security.