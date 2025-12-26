India's 1st 'wildlife-safe' highway corridor is here

Smart design: Slower cars, safer animals

The highlight? A special 2km stretch with a raised red surface that gently vibrates your car to remind you to slow down—no sudden braking needed.

The route also features 25 wildlife underpasses and continuous iron fencing, so animals can cross safely without running into traffic.

NHAI's S K Singh described it as the first such concept implemented in the country, and officials hope it could set the standard for future road projects that care about both people and nature.