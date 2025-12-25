Amit Shah kicks off NIA's big anti-terror conference

Why should you care?

This isn't just another meeting—leaders are working on India's first national counter-terrorism policy for 2025.

The focus is on smarter teamwork, sharing intel faster, using homegrown tech, and tackling challenges like cybercrime and encrypted communications.

Shah pointed out that terror incidents have dropped 70% in the last decade and praised the NIA's 95% conviction rate—he hopes this conference will set new standards for how India fights terrorism together.