Teacher granted interim bail after student's death sparks outrage India Dec 25, 2025

A Vasai teacher, Mamta Yadav, is out on interim bail after being accused of causing the death of a 13-year-old student, referred to in some reports as Anshika Gaud and in others as Kajal Gaur.

The student was allegedly made to do 100 sit-ups, according to some reports with her school bag, for arriving late on November 8.

She fell sick soon after, was hospitalized two days later, and sadly passed away on November 14.