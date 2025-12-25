Teacher granted interim bail after student's death sparks outrage
A Vasai teacher, Mamta Yadav, is out on interim bail after being accused of causing the death of a 13-year-old student, referred to in some reports as Anshika Gaud and in others as Kajal Gaur.
The student was allegedly made to do 100 sit-ups, according to some reports with her school bag, for arriving late on November 8.
She fell sick soon after, was hospitalized two days later, and sadly passed away on November 14.
What's happening now?
Yadav was arrested and charged with culpable homicide and child cruelty, but a judge granted her interim bail since there wasn't clear evidence she meant harm or that Anshika finished the punishment.
The case has put a spotlight on harsh school discipline and revealed the school was unregistered—leading to three education officers being suspended for lack of oversight.
Investigations are ongoing as officials wait for final medical reports.