Next Article
Hindu groups march in Bhubaneswar over attacks on Bangladesh Hindus
India
Several Hindu organizations, including VHP and ISKCON, rallied in Bhubaneswar to protest recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh—like murders, assaults, and temple burnings.
The demonstration followed the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das and echoed similar protests across India.
Why does it matter?
Protest leaders are urging the Indian government to step up diplomatically and push Bangladesh to protect its Hindu minority.
With tensions rising—like suspended visas and diplomatic notes between the two countries—these events could affect everything from border management to trade ties.
For many, it serves as a reminder of how quickly issues abroad can spark real change at home.