Chhattisgarh ditches old-school guard of honor for ministers, top officials
India
Chhattisgarh has officially ended the colonial-era tradition of giving routine Salami Guard (Guard of Honor) to ministers and senior officials.
The Home Department's order, issued in December 2025 after a review by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, takes effect right away.
Why should you care?
Instead of spending time on formal salutes during arrivals and tours, police officers will now focus more on real work—like public safety and law enforcement.
Ceremonial salutes will still happen on big days like Republic Day and Independence Day.