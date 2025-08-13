Next Article
Banks to remain closed on these days in August
Heads up—banks across India will be closed on August 15, 2025, for Independence Day.
The next day, August 16, is Janmashtami, which means more bank closures in several states.
For many people, this adds up to a three-day weekend from August 15 to 17.
Which states will have bank holidays?
On August 16, banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand will stay closed for the festival.
But if you're in Tripura, Maharashtra or Karnataka, banks will be open since it's a regular working Saturday there.
If you need to get any banking done around these dates, it's smart to check your local holiday schedule and plan ahead!