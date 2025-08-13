Banks to remain closed on these days in August

Which states will have bank holidays?

On August 16, banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand will stay closed for the festival.

But if you're in Tripura, Maharashtra or Karnataka, banks will be open since it's a regular working Saturday there.

If you need to get any banking done around these dates, it's smart to check your local holiday schedule and plan ahead!