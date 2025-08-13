India SC orders immediate removal of all stray dogs India Aug 13, 2025

India's Supreme Court just ruled that every stray dog in Delhi-NCR must be moved to shelters right away, following a spike in dog bite cases.

The court has made it clear: no dogs are to be released back onto the streets, and anyone interfering with this order could face contempt of court.

Authorities have also been told to make sure these animals get proper food and medical care while in shelters.