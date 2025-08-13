India SC orders immediate removal of all stray dogs
India's Supreme Court just ruled that every stray dog in Delhi-NCR must be moved to shelters right away, following a spike in dog bite cases.
The court has made it clear: no dogs are to be released back onto the streets, and anyone interfering with this order could face contempt of court.
Authorities have also been told to make sure these animals get proper food and medical care while in shelters.
What are other countries doing about strays?
Other places have tried different solutions—like the Netherlands's strict ID laws for pets, the UK's mandatory microchipping, and Thailand's catch-neuter-vaccinate-return approach.
Bhutan managed 100% sterilization of street dogs through a national program, while Beijing focuses on rabies prevention with registration and vaccination rules.
These strategies have helped improve public health and reduce stray populations worldwide.