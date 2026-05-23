Banned Thai mangur catfish invades India, experts warn biodiversity threat
The banned Thai mangur catfish is causing real trouble in India: it's invading rivers, messing up local fish populations, and even threatening public health.
Recent enforcement action in Bihar found the fish being sold illegally, and conservationist Indrajit Ghorpade warns it's so aggressive that it can severely disrupt ecological balance and harm biodiversity, much like the Burmese pythons did in Florida.
Doctors warn Thai mangur carries pathogens
Doctors say Thai mangur farmed in poor conditions can carry harmful bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli, leading to food poisoning.
Overuse of antibiotics in these farms also risks making germs harder to treat.
Experts are calling for stricter rules on fish farming and are advising buying seafood only from trusted sources, so if you spot Thai mangur at your local market, it's best to steer clear.