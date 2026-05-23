Banned Thai mangur catfish invades India, experts warn biodiversity threat

Doctors warn Thai mangur carries pathogens

Doctors say Thai mangur farmed in poor conditions can carry harmful bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli, leading to food poisoning.

Overuse of antibiotics in these farms also risks making germs harder to treat.

Experts are calling for stricter rules on fish farming and are advising buying seafood only from trusted sources, so if you spot Thai mangur at your local market, it's best to steer clear.