Baramulla MP Rashid claims he was attacked in Tihar Jail

Rashid allowed to vote in VP election under custody

Rashid's lawyer, Javeed Hubbi, has accused jail authorities of putting prisoners at risk and is demanding an FIR against those responsible.

Jail officials admit there was a scuffle about nine days ago where Rashid got minor injuries but insist there was no deliberate attempt to hurt him.

Despite his legal troubles, Rashid was allowed to attend Parliament under custody last year to vote in the Vice President's election.