Baramulla MP Rashid claims he was attacked in Tihar Jail
Engineer Rashid, the Baramulla MP who made headlines in 2024 by defeating Omar Abdullah, says he narrowly escaped an attack by fellow inmates in Tihar Jail.
Rashid has been behind bars since 2019 on terror funding charges and shared details of the incident with his lawyer during a recent meeting.
Rashid's lawyer, Javeed Hubbi, has accused jail authorities of putting prisoners at risk and is demanding an FIR against those responsible.
Jail officials admit there was a scuffle about nine days ago where Rashid got minor injuries but insist there was no deliberate attempt to hurt him.
Despite his legal troubles, Rashid was allowed to attend Parliament under custody last year to vote in the Vice President's election.