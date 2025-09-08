Next Article
Punjab floods: Water levels falling; evacuees heading home
Good news from Punjab—flooding in the Majha region is finally easing as water levels keep falling, thanks to better weather both locally and in nearby hills.
People and farmers who've been struggling with floodwaters are starting to feel some relief.
Informs on situation in Pathankot, Gurdaspur
The water flow at Harike-Pattan (where the Ravi and Satluj rivers meet) has dropped a lot, lowering flood risk for villages near the Satluj in Hathar.
Many evacuees in Gurdaspur's affected areas like Dera Baba Nanak are heading home now.
In Pathankot, things have stabilized too: only one gate is open at Ranjit Sagar Dam, and officials say receding waters could help paddy crops recover if rain stays away.