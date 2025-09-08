Punjab floods: Water levels falling; evacuees heading home

Informs on situation in Pathankot, Gurdaspur

The water flow at Harike-Pattan (where the Ravi and Satluj rivers meet) has dropped a lot, lowering flood risk for villages near the Satluj in Hathar.

Many evacuees in Gurdaspur's affected areas like Dera Baba Nanak are heading home now.

In Pathankot, things have stabilized too: only one gate is open at Ranjit Sagar Dam, and officials say receding waters could help paddy crops recover if rain stays away.