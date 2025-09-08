Next Article
Punjab floods: Ravi river overflowed, low-lying areas submerged
Punjab is dealing with serious floods after the Ravi River at Madhopur nearly doubled its capacity, overflowing into Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Amritsar.
Extra water from the Ujh River made things worse.
The Sutlej and Beas rivers are under pressure too but haven't breached yet.
Ghaggar river also hit its limit
Low-lying regions also flooded when the Ghaggar River hit its limit at Sardulgarh bridge.
Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal pointed to heavy rain in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh as the main cause, highlighting that the Ravi's limited capacity makes it especially risky.
He stressed how much stronger embankments and better flood management systems are needed to prevent this kind of damage in the future.