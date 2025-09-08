Punjab floods: Ravi river overflowed, low-lying areas submerged

Ghaggar river also hit its limit

Low-lying regions also flooded when the Ghaggar River hit its limit at Sardulgarh bridge.

Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal pointed to heavy rain in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh as the main cause, highlighting that the Ravi's limited capacity makes it especially risky.

He stressed how much stronger embankments and better flood management systems are needed to prevent this kind of damage in the future.