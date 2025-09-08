Women-led grassroots relief efforts in Punjab flood crisis

In August, massive floods swept through Punjab, impacting over 354,000 people and submerging nearly 1,900 villages. While the scale of the crisis was overwhelming, women across the state stepped up as frontline volunteers—delivering aid, protecting homes, and leading relief efforts.

Law student to actress: Meet the women who volunteered From law student Harpuneet Kaur to kabaddi player Pittu Kotra, women distributed medicines and hygiene kits to those stranded by floodwaters.

Actress Zainab Rajput Sai's team braved tough conditions to get essentials to families, while singer Baani Sandhu organized clothing drives focused on dignity for displaced women—including pregnant mothers.

Mobile kitchens, community kitchens, and more Women in Gondwana village filled sandbags under MGNREGA to reinforce embankments and save farmland.

Midday meal worker Mohinder Kaur managed food and water at crowded relief camps—and even opened her doors when camps overflowed.

Teams of women also ran mobile kitchens for flood-hit families and workers.