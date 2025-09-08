Next Article
India-US cooperation against cross-border terrorism
India has handed over key evidence to the US tying Harpreet Singh, aka Happy Passia (based in the US), to a grenade attack on a retired Punjab Police officer's home in Chandigarh last September.
Investigators say Passia trained the attackers through Instagram video calls and offered ₹10 lakh for the job.
Case highlights global, digital nature of modern security threats
Authorities found Passia is connected with Babbar Khalsa International and backed by Pakistan's ISI, with plans reportedly directed by Harvinder Singh Sandhu (Rinda).
The FBI arrested Passia in Sacramento in April, showing how Indian and US agencies are teaming up against cross-border terrorism.
This case highlights just how global—and digital—modern security threats have become.